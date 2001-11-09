Blumenthal pushes for 9/11 families to see documents related to Saudi role in attack

Blumenthal was joined by the son of a man killed in the World Trade Center attack

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — U.S. Richard Blumenthal will make the case for more information to be released in connection with the terror attacks on 9/11/2001.

Blumenthal said he stands with the family members of 9/11 victims seeking justice and disclosure of concealed information. "With the 20th anniversary of the attacks just days away, 9/11 families remain deprived of important documents and evidence regarding Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks," said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal and the families will also urge Congress to pass the September 11th Transparency Act of 2021, bipartisan legislation to improve transparency regarding federal 9/11 investigations.

One of the speakers at the event was Brent Eagleson, whose father Bruce Eagleson was killed in the attack.

"For nearly 20 years, 9/11 survivors and victims’ families have fought tirelessly to identify and bring to justice all of the perpetrators of the attacks. The September 11th Transparency Act of 2021 will ensure that the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) declassify, as appropriate, the documents that could identify additional co-conspirators," said Blumenthal in a statement.

