Blumenthal pushes for federal aid for Puerto Rico earthquake

He spent 2 days touring the island

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senator Blumenthal spent two days touring the island of Puerto Rico after it’s been rocked by multiple earthquakes and is calling for the release of federal aid to the stricken island.

“What I saw was truly horrifying and heartbreaking,” says U.S. Senator Blumenthal.

The senator made stops at some of the hardest hit areas including Ponce, Guayanilla, and Guanica. He visited medical centers, shelters, and schools. One of the schools in Guanica that serves about 200 students collapsed, leaving teachers and staff operating out tents as they await their facility to be rebuilt.

Community members in Hartford say they want the federal government to help out more, starting by releasing funding that has been stalled.

“A lot of people are concerned about the funds that have not been allocated correctly in Puerto Rico. Approximately 4.67 billion dollars that are on hold,” says Angel Sierra, the President of the Spanish American Merchants Association.

Senator Blumenthal is also calling on a rebuilding initiative to help make the island more resilient from future natural disasters.