Blumenthal: Waterbury PD Chief to be opening witness in Senate gun violence hearing

The hearings will consider public health, law enforcement, and community-based approaches aimed at saving lives and making communities safer.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join Waterbury’s police chief in an effort to put a stop to gun violence.

According to a release from Blumenthal's office, Chief Fernando Spagnolo will participate in remote testimony during the Senate Judiciary Committee's first series of hearings examining proposals to reduce gun violence.

In fact, Spagnolo is set to be the opening witness in tomorrow's hearing.

Waterbury saw an uptick in gun violence in 2020, and in just the first couple weeks of 2021, a 17-year-old shot and killed.

Back in October, the city of Waterbury announced its working with the FBI to crack down on violent crime and gang activity in the brass city.

Similar programs have been launched in New Haven, Hartford and Meriden.