Board of Regents appoints UConn Stamford campus director as new CSCU president

Terrence Cheng will oversee more than 72,000 students at 17 higher education institutions – including 12 community colleges, four state universities, and Charter Oak

HARTFORD, Conn — Officials announced Friday a newly appointed president for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education named Terrence Cheng as the organization's new leader.

Cheng currently serves as UConn Stamford's campus director and English professor. He will begin his new role on July 2.

As CSCU president, Cheng will oversee more than 72,000 students at 17 higher education institutions – including 12 community colleges, four state universities, and Charter Oak State College.

Cheng thanked the Board for entrusting him and said he is looking forward to working closely with faculty and staff to support the students.

“From the advanced manufacturing technology centers that help make Connecticut a leader in defense and aerospace, to the full spectrum of health care programs that help prepare leaders and practitioners to handle the next pandemic, to the strong liberal arts foundations that open students’ minds and challenge them to think differently, our public colleges and universities have it all."

According to a release, Cheng has served at UConn since 2016.

University President Thomas C. Katsouleas joined higher education officials across the state in congratulating him.

“Terrence has been at the forefront of several transformative programs in academics and entrepreneurship at UConn, and has built strong relationships both inside and outside of the University,” Katsouleas said. “Although he’ll be greatly missed at UConn, we are thrilled for him and congratulate the CSCU system for its selection of such an outstanding new leader.”

Officials say Cheng was selected after the BOR conducted a national search for the system president.

“We were fortunate to have a field of immensely talented candidates, and we are confident that Terrence has the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to be a successful CSCU president.”

More of Cheng's background:

Previously held academic/administrative leadership and faculty roles at Brooklyn College and Lehman College.



Earned a BA in English from Binghamton University and MFA in fiction from the University of Miami.

Author of two novels: Sons of Heaven (2002), and Deep in the Mountains (2007), as well as numerous published short stories and essays.

Received a 2005 Literature Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.

