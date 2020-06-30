Boater education is booming in state

This year, as an unintended ripple effect for Vining – more people want their boating licenses due to the constraints of the cornonavirus. “It keeps the social distancing issue well at bay,” said Vining from a Mystic classroom held in a boating club.

Vining, who teaches all over Connecticut, said that in 2020 business is up about seventy five percent from a year ago. “I think today is about day 11 or 12 of teaching in a row of doing at least one class,” Vining then added, “normally after July 4th things slow down, I don’t see that happening this year.”