Boater education is booming in state

More people want their boating licenses due to the constraints of the cornonavirus

STONINGTON, Conn — Mark Vining owns Boat Safe Connecticut, he’s been offering boating education classes and licensing courses for decades. 

This year, as an unintended ripple effect for Vining – more people want their boating licenses due to the constraints of the cornonavirus. “It keeps the social distancing issue well at bay,” said Vining from a Mystic classroom held in a boating club.

Vining, who teaches all over Connecticut, said that in 2020 business is up about seventy five percent from a year ago. “I think today is about day 11 or 12 of teaching in a row of doing at least one class,” Vining then added, “normally after July 4th things slow down, I don’t see that happening this year.”

