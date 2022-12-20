Person rescued from car submerged in Pawcatuck River

When Pawcatuck and Westerly Firefighters arrived, they found the car just north of the bridge downtown Westerly.

WESTERLY, R.I. — A person was rescued from inside a vehicle that fell into the Pawcatuck River in Rhode Island on Monday night.

The Westerly Fire Department received a report of a vehicle entering the Pawcatuck River from Cogswell Street in downtown Westerly around 8:28 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters from Westerly and Pawcatuck found the vehicle just north of a bridge in the city's downtown area.

A rescue boat - Marine 30 - was deployed with four people on board and they were able to rescue the lone occupant in the vehicle.

A firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for evaluation and has since been released.

"An incredible job to all of our volunteers and other responding agencies for a job well done," officials said in a Facebook post.

In addition to the Pawcatuck and Westerly fire departments, mutual aid from the Westerly Police Department, Stonington, Connecticut police department, and the Westerly Ambulance Corps responded to the scene.

