Boat with Trump flag set on fire, suspect arrested: Bridgeport PD

Suspect held on $10,000 bond

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police said they arrested a man who the believe tried to set fire to a boat that had a flag supporting President Donald Trump displayed.

Police arrested Olajuwon Johnson of Bridgeport charged him with Arson 3rd Degree, Bond set at $10,000.

Police said around 2:30 pm. Monday, they received a call from someone who said they witnessed a party with what looked like a gasoline can on a boat with a Trump Flag at the East End Yacht Club.

The caller told police he smelled smoke and noticed that a boat cooler was on fire on the same boat.

The caller said he put out the fire and called 911.

Police said, while they were enroute, they were provided the description of the suspect. Police were able to detain a man in the area matching the description and the caller positively identified the suspect.