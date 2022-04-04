x
Bob Stefanowski to announce Rep. Laura Devlin as running mate

The Republican candidate for Governor unofficially announced the pairing Monday
CONNECTICUT, USA — Fox61 confirmed Monday that the Republican Candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski has chosen his running mate, State Rep. Laura Devlin

The pair was announced at a Fairfield Republican Town Committee meeting. Devlin is serving her fourth term in the House and represents Fairfield and Trumbull. She also serves as Deputy House Republican Leader. 

A formal campaign announcement with Stefanowski and Devlin is expected Tuesday in Fairfield. 

Gov. Ned Lamont previously announced he is running for re-election and his running mate will be current Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. 

Voters will choose Connecticut's next Governor this fall- November 2022. 

