Bob Stefanowski to announce Rep. Laura Devlin as running mate

The Republican candidate for Governor unofficially announced the pairing Monday

CONNECTICUT, USA — Fox61 confirmed Monday that the Republican Candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski has chosen his running mate, State Rep. Laura Devlin.

The pair was announced at a Fairfield Republican Town Committee meeting. Devlin is serving her fourth term in the House and represents Fairfield and Trumbull. She also serves as Deputy House Republican Leader.

A formal campaign announcement with Stefanowski and Devlin is expected Tuesday in Fairfield.

Gov. Ned Lamont previously announced he is running for re-election and his running mate will be current Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Voters will choose Connecticut's next Governor this fall- November 2022.

Jenn Bernstein is an anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jbernstein@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

