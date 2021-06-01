Students sent home early in Scranton after what was believed to be a bobcat was spotted in the school.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'bobcat' that caused such a stir at West Scranton High School on Tuesday morning turned out to be nothing more than a house cat.

West Scranton High School dismissed students Tuesday morning after school officials believed a bobcat was loose in the building.

Here it is.... Scranton’s Superintendent says school officials first thought it was a cat when spotted on surveillance cameras. Animal control officers identified it as a bobcat and called the Game Commission. @wnep pic.twitter.com/UX01iXWAHf — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) June 1, 2021

Animal control officers had originally identified the animal as a bobcat and notified the Game Commission.

The cat was trapped in the building and taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Animal control officers brought out a cat and are taking it to Griffin Pond. Is there still a bobcat inside the school? Or is this the culprit? We will have to wait and see... @wnep pic.twitter.com/FEWhxio546 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) June 1, 2021

But the story doesn't end there.

The captured cat was identified through a microchip.

Turns out it's not a bobcat, but a Clouded Jack cat, an exotic breed that resembles a bobcat.

The cat, named Kakashi, has been missing for three months and will be reunited with its' family after this morning's scare in West Scranton.