Bobcat spotted in Somers

Photographer was thrilled to get some great shots

SOMERS, Connecticut — Beverly Roberts of Somers took these pics of a bobcat near her home this morning.

The bobcat was seen at Somers Village in Somers, a condo community.

She said the area he was seen in is a wetland behind a residential area.

“I think he was around 30 lbs. Saw him from inside my house. I do a lot of wildlife photography so was thrilled to see him,” said Roberts. “He was behind our house for about 5 minutes."

She said she saw a bobcat behind her house last January but doesn’t believe it wasn’t the same one. “We have had other bobcats and their babies in our area in the past but not recently.”

According to the state of Connecticut, "Bobcats now reside in all eight Connecticut counties. However, the heaviest concentrations occur in the northwestern corner of the state."

The state said on the DEEP website, "Bobcats rarely cause conflicts with human activities. Infrequently, they kill livestock, especially fowl, and attack domestic cats. In Connecticut, bobcats prey on cottontail rabbits, woodchucks, squirrels, chipmunks, mice, voles, white-tailed deer, birds, and, to a much lesser extent, insects and reptiles. Bobcats, on occasion, may also prey on unsupervised domestic animals, including small livestock and poultry."

"Bobcat attacks on people are extremely rare. Bobcats are not a significant vector of disease and rarely contract the mid-Atlantic strain of rabies."

According to the state, "The DEEP Wildlife Division initiated a bobcat study in 2017 to investigate bobcat habitat use in different housing densities in Connecticut. Biologists want to determine how the state's bobcats meet their needs in both rural and suburban areas, as well as how successful bobcats are at reproduction and survival."