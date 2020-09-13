Bodies found in Shelton home identified

Police are still investigating the cause of death of both individuals found dead.

SHELTON, Conn. — The Shelton Police Department has identified the two bodies that were found inside of a home Saturday night.

The bodies have been identified as 79-year-old Gale P. Lupe and her son 59-year-old Michael J. Kramer. Police say Lupe and Kramer were the only occupants of the home.

Multiple agencies including the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Central District along with the Office of the State's Attorney Ansonia - Milford Judicial District will be assisting with the investigation.