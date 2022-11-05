Springfield police officers praised for quick action to save choking 3-month-old baby

A woman got out of her car and began 'screaming' that her baby wasn't breathing, police said.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Two Springfield, Mass. police officers are being hailed as heroes after their quick action helped a choking baby on Monday, officials said.

At around 2 p.m., officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez were working on an assignment at the intersection of Bradley Road and Wilbraham Road in Springfield when a woman in a car approached the work zone.

The woman got out of the car and began "screaming'" that her baby wasn't breathing, police said. Officers ran to the car and found a 3-month-old baby gasping for air.

Rodriguez asked for an ambulance while Charles quickly removed the baby from the car seat.

Charles placed the baby on his forearm and patted her on the back to help clear the airway. The baby responded by crying shortly after. The officers also reported a white liquid coming from the baby's mouth.

"I am so proud of these officers who immediately took action, kept their composure in a stressful situation and worked together to help this baby," Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said. "Officers start every shift not knowing what they may face that day or how they may be able to make an impact, and I am thankful that they were in the right place at the right time to use their training to save a life."

AMR paramedics arrived soon after and took the baby to an area hospital where she was released late on that same day.

