Body found in Cheshire park: Police

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A body was found at the Quinnipiac Recreational Area on Thursday, Cheshire police said.

Meriden police called the Cheshire Police Department to request a wellness check at the park. That's where police found a body, who has not been identified at this time. The body was not found in the water, police said.

There is no sign of foul play, but police are still investigating.

No other details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story.

