Body found in Connecticut River

EAST LYME, Conn. — DEEP Environmental Conservation police are responding to a body found near the juncture of the Connecticut River and Blackhall River near East Lyme.
The body is an adult man who was found dead, according to DEEP.
State Police Troop F out of Westbrook is investigating.
FOX61 will continue to update as information comes out.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
