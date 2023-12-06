Body found in Harbor Brook River in Meriden: Officials

Police said the body was found in the area of Columbus Ave.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A body was found in the Harbor Brook River in Meriden on Monday morning, police confirmed to FOX61 News.

Police said the body was found in the area of Columbus Avenue.

They said a construction crew found body around 7 a.m. when they started work. The body has been identified as 40-year-old man with history of medical issues. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. They said there was no obvious signs of foul play.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

