Body found in burning car in Waterbury, police investigating

WATERBURY, Conn. — Detectives are investigating after a car was found burning early this morning.

According to officials, police and firefighters responded to Springbrook Road around 8 a.m. to extinguish the flames.

Waterbury PD said once the fire in the Mazda3 was out, a deceased individual was found in the driver seat of the vehicle.

Officials have not yet released the victim's identity and said there is no determination on what caused the vehicle fire at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

