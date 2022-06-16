Body found in Candlewood Lake: DEEP

It was found in the same area where a man went missing on May 29

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A body has been found in the same area of Candlewood Lake where a 24-year-old man went missing more than two weeks ago, officials announced Thursday.

Dive teams have been searching for the 24-year-old man since he was reported missing on the evening of May 29.

The man was on a vessel and went into the water around 6 p.m. The man was not seen again. The vessel was not underwater at the time, according to officials.

Patrol vessels and dive teams had been searching the lake in the weeks since the man went missing.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The man's identity will be released after notification of next of kin.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police, the Candlewood Lake Authority, Brookfield PD, Danbury PD and Fire, and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team all assisted in the search effort.

