Body found in car in Danbury commuter lot

The woman has been identified as a 71-year-old from California; State Police seeking witnesses.

DANBURY, Conn. — State Police are investigating the death of a California woman after her body was found inside a car at a commuter parking lot in Danbury.



On Saturday at approximately 7:12 PM, Troop A in Southbury received a report of a strong odor emanating from a gray, Honda CR-V, bearing a California license plate, in the I-84 eastbound Exit 2 commuter lot. Responding Troopers located an adult female inside of the parked vehicle, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman was identified as Joanna Lynne Walker, age 71, of Rancho Murieta, California.