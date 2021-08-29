Body found in car in Danbury commuter lot

DANBURY, Conn. — State Police are investigating the death of a California woman after her body was found inside a car at a commuter parking lot in Danbury.
On Saturday at approximately 7:12 PM, Troop A in Southbury received a report of a strong odor emanating from a gray, Honda CR-V, bearing a California license plate, in the I-84 eastbound Exit 2 commuter lot. Responding Troopers located an adult female inside of the parked vehicle, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The woman was identified as Joanna Lynne Walker, age 71, of Rancho Murieta, California.
Police are asking anyone with information or who might have noticed the vehicle within the last two weeks, August 13th through August 28th, to please contact Trooper Pikul at Troop A, Southbury at 203-267-2200 or bret.pikul@ct.gov. Reference case number 2100353136. All information can be submitted anonymously.