Seymour Police investigate after body was found in Naugatuck River

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Seymour police are investigating after a body was found in the Naugatuck River Sunday morning during the town's annual Memorial Day Parade.

At around 11:37 a.m., a citizen noticed what appeared to be a body under the Broad Street Bridge in the Naugatuck River, police said.

Emergency crews isolated the area and confirmed that a deceased person was in the river, according to police.

The Seymour Detective Bureau was notified and the Medical Examiner.

The body, which appeared to be an adult male, was recovered by the Seymour Fire Department.

The body was in various stages of decomposition, according to police.

The medical examiner took the body and transported it to Farmington where they will perform an autopsy to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seymour Police Department.

