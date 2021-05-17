Body found at a Bridgeport high school

The man was found on an outside stairwell at Bassick High School and pronounced dead at the scene

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A body was found at Bridgeport's Bassick High School and now investigators are searching for answers.

Police said they were called to the high school Sunday. The caller said they had come across a body in the outside stairwell at the school.

Police and medical units arrived on scene and found a man in the stairwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been turned over to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death. He has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police by calling 203-576-TIPS.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.