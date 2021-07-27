Body found in Naugatuck, police investigating

Police say a hiker discovered what they believe was a human body in the area of Platts Mill Road near Radner Avenue.

Police say a hiker discovered what they believed to be a human body in the area of Platts Mill Road near Radner Avenue.

The CT State Police Crime Division, Naugatuck Fire Department, and Beacon Falls Fire Department are helping on the scene.

Police said it is "too early in the investigation to determine anything criminal." Police added the scene is expected to be active throughout the night.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

