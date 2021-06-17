Sources: Police investigating a double homicide in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident in Westport Thursday afternoon after two bodies were found inside a home.
Police sources say Westport and CT State police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.
Officers along with medical and fire officials responded to a home on a report of an unresponsive woman.
Police said they found a woman inside the home and determined she was dead. Officers continued to search the home and found the body of a 7-year-old.
Westport Police have begun investigating these untimely deaths with the help of the State Police Major Crimes Unit.
Police said the incident seems to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.
This is a developing story.
