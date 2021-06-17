Sources: Police investigating a double homicide in Westport

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident in Westport Thursday afternoon after two bodies were found inside a home.

Police sources say Westport and CT State police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

Officers along with medical and fire officials responded to a home on a report of an unresponsive woman.

Police said they found a woman inside the home and determined she was dead. Officers continued to search the home and found the body of a 7-year-old.

Westport Police have begun investigating these untimely deaths with the help of the State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Police said the incident seems to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Police sources say Westport and CT State Police are investigating a double homicide in Westport. Westport PD confirming a woman and 7-year-old child were found dead inside a home. — Amanda Raus (@amandaraus) June 18, 2021

This is a developing story.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.