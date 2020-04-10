Body of homicide victim found in Meriden

Police were called for a body found on Foster Court

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a body of a homicide victim was found Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of 190 Grove Street for a possible shots fired complaint with two cars reportedly seen speeding away from the area. When they got there, they could not find anything in the care or corroborate if there were shots fired in the area.

Later on, once the sun rose, police were called for a reported body located on Foster Court. They found a Caucasian male victim who was dead. He had been shot which appeared to be the cause of death.

Police identified the victim as Eric Schoonover, 34, of Meriden. Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Police said, "This is a very active investigation which is currently on-going at the time of this release. The investigation is being treated as a homicide at this time as the victim was discovered not too far away from where the shots fired had been reported earlier in the morning. At this time Meriden Police Detectives have applied for a search warrant and are awaiting its approval in order to search for evidence."