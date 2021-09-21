Body of New Haven officer returned home

"To see him brought back to us like this it’s not what we wanted. But I know he wanted us here to show support, because he always showed us support."

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As one New Haven police officer sits in a Las Vegas jail awaiting his next court appearance Thursday, the body of a fellow officer, who died in the car crash both were involved in early Friday, was flown home to Connecticut Tuesday.

And, at approximately 2 pm, New Haven police and close friends paid their respects to officer Joshua Castellano by lining the sidewalk in front of police headquarters as a West Haven Funeral Home hearse carrying his casket stopped.

"I’ve known Josh for the last 17 years of my life," said Alex Flores, a friend of Castellano's since college.

"To see him brought back to us like this it’s not what we wanted. But I know he wanted us here to show support, because he always showed us support," a teary Flores said.

"Through these tears it’s hard not to smile because every moment with Josh was filled with laughter and joy," said longtime Castellano friend, Wilbert Gonzalez.

He says officer Castellano was so passionate about serving his native New Haven, where he was an officer for seven years.

"One of the first things he did when he became an officer was volunteer his time with the kids," Gonzalez added of the 35 year old officer.

"Our life was better because he was in it. And it’s still unreal but he gave us one million memories that we will take with us forever," said another friend Brian Cacace.

Castellano died in a car crash in Las Vegas early last Friday morning. His friend and fellow officer Robert Ferraro was the driver. He was charged with DUI and reckless driving. His attorney, at least for Tuesday's appearance, requested Ferraro be permitted to return to Connecticut until his trial begins. A decision on that could come Thursday.

"We are just overwhelmed with grief," said New Haven Police Captain David Zannelli. "Our hearts are broken for the Castellano family and we just hope by this gesture it offers enough support for the family to get through this difficult time."

Josh Castellano's wake will be held Thursday from 4 pm-8 pm at West Haven Funeral Home. His funeral is scheduled for 10 am Friday morning in St. Mary's Church in New Haven. That's the same church where fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres' life was celebrated.

One police lieutenant told FOX61 that officer Castellano was so well respected that even a man he had arrested on numerous occasions expressed his condolences at his death, saying Castellano always handled him with dignity.

