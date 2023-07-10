Body pulled from Connecticut River over the weekend

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to state police.

PORTLAND, Conn — Connecticut state police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Connecticut River in Portland over the weekend.

The Portland Police Department and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were called to the area of Glastonbury Yacht Club in Portland on Saturday evening for a report of a possible drowning.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to state police.

The victim has been identified as Jhonny Herrera, 50.

No other details were immediately made available.

This incident remains under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.