Body of hiker recovered at New Milford state park

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A person originally reported as missing at Lovers Leap State Park has died.
Local police and fire units originally responded to the park along the Housatonic River in New Milford late Sunday afternoon and began searching for the reported missing person. Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say the hiker was last seen by his companions, hiking down from an overlook within the park.
The hiker was located in the Housatonic River deceased. The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
DEEP EnCon Police are investigating the incident.