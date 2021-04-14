Body recovered from Connecticut River in Chicopee

Police say they found the victim late Wednesday morning. The officers were out there looking for a boy who went missing. The body has not been identified

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A body was recovered from the Connecticut River in Chicopee late Wednesday morning.

Police say they were out there searching for a missing Chicopee boy

According to the Facebook post from Chicopee police, the body was found in the water between the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge.

The victim was taken to the Hampden County Medical Examiner's Office for identification. As of April 14, the body has not been identified.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.