Body recovered from boat ramp in West Haven

The body was recovered from April Street Boat Ramp on Wednesday.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The West Haven Fire Department has confirmed that a body was recovered from April Street Boat Ramp in West Haven on Wednesday.

West Haven Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls at around 11:35 a.m.

According to police a small dingy capsized and a male fell into the water. The body was recovered by members of the fire department.

The man was pronounced dead this afternoon, police said. The identity of the man has not yet been released until next of kin is notified.

Because of the location, police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was contacted and is taking over.

Additional information is not yet known.

This is a Breaking news story. Check back for updates.

