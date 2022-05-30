Woman's body recovered from the Connecticut River in Wethersfield: Police

At this time, the woman’s identity and manner of death are undetermined.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A woman's body was recovered from the Connecticut River in Wethersfield on Monday morning, police said.

First responders received a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. on May 30 from a person at Wethersfield Cove saying they had found a body, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, the Wethersfield police officers found a woman's body.

At this time, the woman’s identity and manner of death are undetermined. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington is set to conduct an autopsy.

Additional information was not immediately made available by the police.

This investigation comes at the heels of multiple investigations into drownings in Connecticut throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the female victim is asked to call Det. Robert Malinoswski at 860-721-2866 or email Robert.malinowski@wethersfieldct.gov.

