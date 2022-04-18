Uber driver refused to stop for police 3 times; exclusive bodycam footage

Michael Lenares eluded police three times before he was caught

ENFIELD, Conn. — Bodycam video footage was released exclusively to FOX61 of an Uber driver refusing to stop for police as he transported a passenger.

On April 6, video footage showed 56-year-old Michael Lenares eluding police three times.

Initially, the officer initially signaled Lenares to pull over, but when he did stop, Lenares signaled at the officer to go around or ahead of him, which resulted in Lenares driving away soon after.

“Yeah they are taking off on me. They are heading eastbound. It's traffic only. I’m not chasing him,” said the officer.

The officers followed the Uber driver and caught up to him at Enfield Square Mall.

The officer noticed a passenger in the car. He told Lenares to stop for a second time.

“You stay right there or I am going to place you under arrest right now,” said the officer.

Lenares began to move again and was gone just seconds later.

Lenares called into the police department “warning” the police to stop harassing him, official said.

A few hours later, he was spotted at a local gas station. Police put spike strips underneath his car in any attempt to take off again.

Lenares led police on a slow seven-mile pursuit going south on I-91.

Lenares is being held on a $50,000 bond. The passenger in the video went home with no charges filed against him.

