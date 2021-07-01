x
Boil water order issued for Windham and Willimantic

According to the Willimantic Fire Department, there was a major water main break.
Credit: @WillianticFD

WINDHAM, Conn. — A boil water order has been issued for Windham and Willimantic Thursday night. 

According to the Willimantic Fire Department's Twitter page, there was a major water main break and a loss of storage and pressure. 

The water department has issued the order to residents. 

It is unclear how long it will take to fix the break. 

This story will be updated. 

---

