Boil water order issued for Windham and Willimantic

According to the Willimantic Fire Department, there was a major water main break.

WINDHAM, Conn. — A boil water order has been issued for Windham and Willimantic Thursday night.

According to the Willimantic Fire Department's Twitter page, there was a major water main break and a loss of storage and pressure.

The water department has issued the order to residents.

It is unclear how long it will take to fix the break.

Willimantic/Windham. MAJOR water main break. Loss of storage and pressure. Boil water order expected from water department. — Willimantic FD (@WillimanticFD) July 1, 2021

This story will be updated.

