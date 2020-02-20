State Police, FBI serve search warrant at Bolton home

Troopers and FBI served the warrant around 9 a.m. Thursday to search the 30-acre property on Shoddy Mill Road for firearms.

State Police, Eastern District Major Crimes, and FBI agents have served a search warrant at the home of 65-year-old Micahel Gramegna in Bolton.

Police said that Gramenga had been arrested for the violation of a protective order. As part of the order and a condition for his release, Gramenga was required to hand over 21 guns registered to him.

According to police, Gamenga to this day has not handed over any guns.

Troopers and FBI served the warrant around 9 a.m. Thursday to search Gramenga's 30-acre property on Shoddy Mill Road.

Officials say there's no known threat to the public at this time.

The Superintendent's office, First Selectwoman's office, Fire Chief, and ambulance crews have been notified, according to officials.