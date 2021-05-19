Bridgeport train station, municipal building, and Hartford school evacuated over separate bomb threats: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three bomb threats in two separate cities in the state have prompted evacuations.
The Bridgeport Train Station has been evacuated as a precaution following a bomb threat, according to officials. Bridgeport officials said a man called reporting a bomb would go off around 10 a.m.
Bridgeport fire and police departments are on the scene as well as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority police.
Around 10:10 a.m., officials tweeted that a second bomb threat was called into the Bridgeport ECC. Emergency crews and investigators are also at that scene and have evacuated it as a precaution.
In Hartford, a juvenile has been detailed following a bomb threat that was connected to Kennelly Elementary School.
At this time it's unknown if the incidents are related.
This is a developing story.
