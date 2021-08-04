Bomb threat reported at Shoprite in East Haven, police say

Police say at the moment there is no indication that the threat is credible.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police say they have responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Shoprite in East Haven. People are being asked by police to avoid the area.

The grocery store and the businesses nearby are in the process of evacuating their stores. Outside agencies have been called in to help.

