The Bombshell Project encourages women to enter craft-brewing industry

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three women-owned breweries in Connecticut are working to change the landscape of the craft beer industry.

The special brew contributed to the CT Pink Boots Society Scholarship and helped women get into the Brewing Science Program at Sacred Heart University.

One year later, they’ve reconvened to make waves in the male-dominated industry by creating the Bombshell Project non-profit organization.

“Our non-profit helps create opportunities for women within the craft beer industry,” said Joy Braddock, owner of Hog River Brewing. “We give them business skills, knowledge, connections, and resources to get them into decision-making roles so that they can help lead the craft beer industry into the future.”

The women are also working to raise awareness about the challenges some women have faced in the industry while challenging the stereotypes about women’s roles in the business.

“I’ve been lucky that I haven't received some of the mistreatment and even harassment that many women in our industry have received but I will tell you it is never assumed that I’m the owner of this brewery, I am just the brewer’s wife and with that assumption comes that I just do menial tasks around the brewery and I’m just helping my husband out when really in reality, I’m helping to run the business,” Braddock said.

They say the science-based aspect of the business may deter some from developing an interest in craft brewing but they are examples that the business is for everyone, and all voices are welcome.

“Even in working with other female entrepreneurs across different categories, I find that there's a lot of value that we add and community that we bring with unique perspectives as well,” Wilson said.

Alisa Bowens-Mercado is behind the state’s first Black woman-owned beer brand, she said it’s important that women see themselves across industries and those who are already involved in passing the baton to others.

“Being the first African American female beer owner in Connecticut, it's really my responsibility to make sure that I’m the first but I’m not the last,” said Bowens-Mercado.

The ladies behind the non-profit are hosting a launch party for the Bombshell Project from 2-5 p.m. at Hog River Brewing taproom in Hartford on Saturday, March 25.

Proceeds from the sales of the Bombshell IPA will help fund opportunities for women involved in the Bombshell Project.

Click here for more information.

