Bond Commission approves $1.1 billion, Lamont hints at more

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Bond Commission has approved funding for $1.1 billion in projects.

The list includes renovations to state parks, highway and bridge improvements, clean water projects, and a memorial to the 26 lives lost at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Friday's meeting marked the first in the new fiscal year, and only the second in 2021. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont chairs the commission and has imposed a so-called “debt diet” for state borrowing.

Lamont suggested he’s easing up on that stance, saying it's “a unique time” to be making investments in Connecticut, given the low interest rates and the need for jobs

