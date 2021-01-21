Bone marrow donor drive to be held Saturday for New Haven 5-year-old

Jackie has been diagnosed with JMML, a rare form of leukemia.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Be the Match and the Icla da Silva Foundation will hold a drive-through bone marrow donor registry event at Elm City Montessori School & Friends Center for Children on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10am - 2pm.

The event is being held to find a donor for Jackie Erb, the 5-year-old niece of New Haven residents Dr. Christopher Erb (Yale) & Kimberly Garley-Erb and Emily Erb.

Jackie has been diagnosed with JMML, a rare form of leukemia; a bone marrow donor match is the only cure.

“We hope our New Haven community and neighbors will come out to help find a match,” the family said. “Jackie’s cousins, Madeleine and Emerson, love Jackie and her sisters beyond words. We are doing everything we can to help.”

If you'd like to help:

Elm City Montessori School & Friends Center

495 Blake Street (Enter from Valley Street) New Haven, CT 06515

Saturday, January 23, 2021 10am-2pm

For those who want to participate but cannot attend, test kits are available for home delivery upon request from Be the Match.

There are two ways to access a kit:

1) Go to http://join.bethematch.org/Match4Jackie and register.

2) Text match4jackie (all one word) to 61474. In-person screening is preferable due to the urgent timeline and the short window in Jackie’s treatment plan during which the marrow donation can take place.