Access to books is not a given for so many children in the state of Connecticut and this year it’s a problem all the more. School is remote and families are experiencing food insecurity. Books can be a luxury for many. The statewide organization “read to grow” is hoping to alleviate that stress this year.

Founder Roxanne Coady from RJ Julia bookstores says in this pandemic environment the challenges to families is exasperated and they need is more dire. The opportunity to provide learning and a bright in a chaotic school year is critical to kids future.

Coady says, “It’s always been important but now it feels urgent. It feels urgent to get these kids these books. Children are cooped up and removed from their daily life, these books become a window for them. Books remind them of what we will get back to and remind them of what’s possible.”

Read to grow has provided RJ Julia with a list of titles that are difficult to receive as a used book donation but our deal for the population read to grow serves the titles that read to grow needs can be found at this link. RJ Julia is offering a discount in their store and online.