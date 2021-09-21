Boosters primed for J&J vaccine, but doctors say more data is needed

14.8 million Americans got the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, including 171,000 people in Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn. — The news that a Johnson & Johnson booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine could provide stronger protection from the virus was met with some apprehension from doctors who warned that more data is needed.

The company said Tuesday that new trial results show a second shot of its vaccine received 56 days after the first dose provided 94% protection against COVID-19 in the United States. A booster shot given six months after the first dose was even more effective, causing a 12-fold increase in protective antibodies. However, that data has not been peer-reviewed.

Across the country, 14.8 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine – including some 171,000 people in Connecticut. For months there have been talks about possible booster shots and only two-dose Pfizer has received approval for a booster – and only for those who are immunocompromised.

171,000 CT residents, including myself, got the J&J vaccine. Many have been feeling in the dark about booster shot guidance. This data is welcome news, but is it enough for the @US_FDA and @CDCgov to give the green light? Not everyone needs a boost right now. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/5XdBe2Gu0D — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) September 21, 2021

However, doctors cautioned that while the information is promising, more data is needed before decisions about mass vaccinations should be implemented.

“The new data shows us that you get enhanced protection with a second dose," remarked Dr. Albert Ko of the Yale School of Medicine. “Not everybody needs a booster. Certainly, the people who are immunocompromised and perhaps the elderly. But the data is not really there to say that we need to start doing mass vaccination in terms of implementing boosters for the general population."

With the first doses of Johnson & Johnson administered in March 2021, some people will reach the six-month booster threshold by October. So, should you be running to get a boost?

Charles Brown, health director for the Central Connecticut Health District, said people should wait for the guidance to fully come out. He said when it comes time for the booster shots, the vaccination effort will also look a little different than before.

"Pharmacies, medical providers, pop-up clinics, those types of things might be the way we approach this because there is going to be a smaller population to reach," Brown said.

Vaccine critics, however, point to an increase in breakthrough infections of the virus. Over the last seven days, 20.6% of new COVID-19 infections in Connecticut have occurred in people who are fully vaccinated.

“Any vaccine is not going to prevent you from getting the disease wholesale,” Brown said. “This one was designed to keep you out of the hospital and out of the morgue. It does that job very effectively.”

The discussion of booster shots raises more questions – particularly if its safe to mix different brands of the vaccines. To date, this has not been advised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Another key issue is vaccine equity with some people saying that the U.S. should wait on booster shots altogether in an effort to supply other countries with a low number of vaccinations with the vaccine.

"There is not enough vaccine going to many different countries,” Ko said. “A lot of it is small bilateral donations which really, in the long run, may not help a country get to the level of vaccination that they deserve.”

As discussions surrounding booster shots will continue to evolve, medical experts continue to recommend residents just get the shot first.

Pop up vax clinics like here at the Meriden Boys & Girls Club definitely aren’t attracting the lines they once were, but a few originally hesitant people are still choosing to roll up their sleeves. People like Brian Clancy, who wants to travel. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Hub9RVEnnY — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) September 21, 2021

In Connecticut, more than 30% of residents have not even received the first dose and pop-up clinics are being held daily to decrease that number.

On Tuesday, a vaccine clinic at the Meriden Boys & Girls Club netted just three new people vaccinated. One of those people was Brian Clancy, who told FOX61 News he felt better about getting the shot after the Pfizer vaccine was fully approved by the FDA.

"My daughter is studying abroad in Italy for the Spring semester next year, so we eventually had to get vaccinated to go overseas so that’s what pushed me more than ever," he said.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.