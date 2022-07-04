Boot print, cell phone data and surveillance video prove crucial in Enfield arson arrest

Neighborhood residents are relieved a suspect has been apprehended

ENFIELD, Conn. — Residents of a sleepy Enfield neighborhood can finally sleep a little easier. An alleged arsonist was just arrested.

A 64 and 90-year-old woman live in the Montano Road home that was set on fire back in January. Luckily, no one was hurt, but the damage is still visible on the back porch where the arson attempt was made.

“In this particular case I would describe it as old school gumshoe police work and quality work by investigators,” remarked Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

The incident put the quiet Enfield neighborhood on edge for months.

“There was a lot of conversation in the neighborhood around is there going to be another one,” said Enfield resident Andrew Haughey.

But a recent arrest in the case has eased the fears.

“We’re just glad to hear we can actually get a good night's sleep,” remarked resident Anthony Paturso.

40-year-old Christopher Colbert was arrested. He allegedly tried to burn down the Montano Road home where he thought his roommate was spending the night.

“It’s our belief that there was some animosity between the offender and the victims,” explained Chief Fox.



FOX61 obtained exclusive surveillance footage showing the Dodge Durango Colbert was allegedly driving that January night. He was spotted on multiple home cameras just 10 minutes after allegedly setting the fire with a gas can that he stole from the shed.

A neighbor told FOX61 he made a curious discovery while walking his dog the morning after.

“It was a gas-doused sweater or some type of clothing. I was able to contact the Enfield Police. They came and thought it was very weird. You could smell the gas from about 20 or 30 yards away. This item was doused in it,” described Paturso.

The arrest warrant for Colbert shows how police were able to connect him to the crime using the surveillance video, a boot print found in the snow, and location data from his cell phone.

“It was really frightening. We have a dog and leaving him home if we were out made us nervous. We ordered some extra fire alarms and things like that just to be careful and make sure we would hear the alarm if it went off,” said neighbor Jessica Pioggia.

Investigators are still working to determine if Colbert is also connected to a second house fire on Dover Road in the same neighborhood.

People here in the neighborhood told FOX61 that the arson scare has made them more alert. In some cases, they’ve installed cameras around their homes.

The suspect, Christopher Colbert, was arraigned and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

