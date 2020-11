Mayor races in chicken costume with Unicorn

DANBURY, Conn. — Now to something you don't see everyday, Danbury's mayor running down the street in a chicken costume.

Mayor mark Boughton was in a fundraising bet with his PR coordinator -- Taylor O'Brien.

They're both raising money for Danbury area food banks..

And whoever raised the most would see the other run down the street in costume, but it looks like they both decided to!

So far, more than $82,000 has been raised for the entire challenge.