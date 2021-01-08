VIDEO: Gunfire erupts on Bourbon Street, 5 in weekend crowd shot

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson both made it to the scene of the Bourbon Street shooting; neither spoke to WWLTV staff there

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were wounded by gunfire in a French Quarter shooting Sunday morning, according to NOPD officials.

Police have detained one person in connection with the shooting.

EarthCam's Bourbon Street live feed captured the sound of several gunshots that prompted weekend French Quarter crowds to flee the area.

Minutes after the shooting, members of the New Orleans Police Department arrived at the scene.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson both made it to the scene of the Bourbon Street shooting; both left without giving a statement to members of local media outlets who were there.

The shooting happened near Bourbon and Orleans Streets, about two blocks from Jackson Square, NOPD Public Affairs reported around 3 a.m.

Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest on this developing story.

As NOPD's investigation remains ongoing, but police are willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867