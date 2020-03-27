Boy or girl? | New Britain Mayor to reveal gender she's expecting on Facebook Friday

x
“These last few weeks have been a little unsettling to say the least, Mayor Stewart said. "I figured we could all use something to smile about!”
NEW BRITAIN, Conn — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart-Mutone and her husband Domenic are expected to reveal the gender they are expecting on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Stewart's office said in a release their baby is due this summer.

Over 2,000 people responded Tuesday to a Facebook and Twitter poll with their guess of what the Mayor was carrying.

According to her office, 48 percent predicted Stewart will have a boy and 52 percent said a girl.

