Boys & Girls Club of Hartford partners with Comcast to help bridge the digital divide in the community

Comcast gifted 500 laptops, internet access and other forms of vital technology to the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Comcast and the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford (BGCH) partnered up in an effort to help close the city's digital divide.

The divide refers to the gap between those who have skills and access to digital technology and those who don't. This is most common in urban, and low-income families-- which makes up a large majority of BGCH members.

With that, Comcast gifted 500 Dell Chrome Book laptop computers to the organization.

It also donated $45,000 worth of internet and technology services, and a $25,000 Internet Essential Accelerator grant.

Sam Gray, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford said the technology and resources will provide a vital learning tool that may otherwise be out of reach to many of the youth within the clubs.

"We have young people that have been away from school, and they have transitioned," Gray explained. " They have been resilient with technology to help bridge that gap academically, but this helps them continue on."

The hope is that between the laptops, internet access, and other forms of vital technology donated, kids be at the forefront of staying in touch with the world.

Comcast Westen New England's vice president, Dennis Mathew, said the company believes in fostering communities where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

"We know we make the biggest impact when we partner with organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford to help bridge the digital divide," Matthew added.

The new laptops will be distributed across all BGCH campuses.

Gray explained that kids receiving computers will be based on need. Others will be given to members as incentive prizes it holiday gifts.

