Brad Paisley concert at Big E canceled

The fair cited that the concert was canceled due to "unforseen circumstances."

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass — This year the Big E is making its return after canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the fair seems to have hit its first snag.

The Eastern States Exposition announced on Friday that due to "unforeseen circumstances," the Brad Paisley concert that was scheduled for September 24 has been canceled.

"The Exposition is working to bring its fans a different concert on that date and will make an announcement as soon as information is available," said the Eastern States Exposition in a written statement.

The Big E is scheduled to take place starting on September 17 to October 3. President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition Gene Cassidy said ticket prices will stay at the same rate as they were in 2019.

