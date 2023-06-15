Brad Paisley to perform at Trantolo and Trantolo charity concert in October

The charity concert series will be at the XL Center in Hartford on October 7.

HARTFORD, Conn — Multi-Grammy Award winner Brad Paisley will be performing at a charity concert to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford this coming fall, sponsored by the Trantolo & Trantolo law firm.

The charity concert will be at the XL Center in Hartford on October 7. Tickets for the show will go on sale in July.

The series of charity concerts has raised more than $300,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford, according to Marketing and communications manager Karen Connal.

Mayor Luke Bronin, who describes himself as "a huge Brad Paisley fan", is expected to be in attendance.

