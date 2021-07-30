Bradley Airport launches non-stop service to Columbus, Norfolk, and Pittsburgh with Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is starting nonstop flights to Columbus, Norfolk, and Pittsburgh from Bradley Airport starting July 29.

The airline, headquartered in Salt Lake City, launched at Bradley in May and has been doing nonstop flights to Charleston since May 27th.

Kevin Dillon, the Executive Director and CEO of the Connecticut Airport Authority, told FOX61 News that they are honored to have all four of Breeze Airways' routes officially launched.

“All four destinations are new destinations, offering affordable access and added convenience for our passenger base," he said. "I thank Breeze Airways for recognizing Bradley International Airport’s vitality in their inaugural network and look forward to strengthening our promising partnership.”

The flights will be on a single class Embraer plane with a two-by-two seating configuration with this schedule:

Columbus Operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays BDL to CMH: 11 AM (Departure) – 12:40 PM (Arrival) CMH to BDL: 9:10 AM (Arrival) – 10:45 AM (Arrival)

Norfolk Operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays BDL to ORF: 5:35 PM (Departure) – 7:05 PM (Arrival) ORF to BDL: 3:35 PM (Departure) – 5:00 PM (Arrival)

Pittsburgh Operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays BDL to PIT: 7:10 PM (Departure) – 8:40 PM (Arrival) PIT to BDL: 8:50 AM (Departure) – 10:15 AM (Arrival)



Breeze Airways say they are committed to low fares with booking flexibility that has no change or cancellation fees for flights that are changed or cancelled up to 15 minute before the flight.

Breeze is also cleaning and disinfecting the plane frequently and require passengers and crew to wear face coverings on the aircraft except while eating and drinking.

