Bradley say their website was cyber-attacked

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Unknown persons launched an unsuccessful attack on Bradley International Airport's website Tuesday, according to officials.

"We are actively monitoring an external attempt to crash the Bradley Airport website," said Ryan Tenny, with the Connecticut Airport Authority. Tenny said the cyber-attack has been identified as a distributed denial of service (DDoS).

A DDoS attack consists of targeting a server, service or network by using a flood of Internet traffic to overwhelm and take down the system.

Officials said the website is currently live and there is no data breach.

They said only the website was targeted and there is no impact on airport operations.

Experts said a cyberattack can be just as dangerous as a physical attack on a location where data can be stolen and computers can be disabled.

They urge all Americans to practice what is called "cyber hygiene."

It includes:

Updating your anti-virus and malware systems

Think before you click on links or attachments

Use strong, unique passwords

Don't believe everything you read online

