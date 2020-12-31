x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Small plane makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport

A small Piper aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Thursday afternoon.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A small plane safely made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Thursday afternoon.

The Piper Aerostar aircraft was forced to make a "belly landing" because of a landing gear issue, according the Connecticut Airport Authority. Two people were on board the plane.

No injuries have been reported.

The airport is open.

State Police and a fire company were called to the scene.

An ambulance was on the runway after the landing.

Credit: FOX61

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

   

Related Articles