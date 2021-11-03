Bradley Airport begins nonstop service to Nashville

The new daily, nonstop service departs from Bradley International Airport at 6:10 PM (EST) and arrives at Nashville International Airport at 7:50 PM (CST).

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Bradley International Airport will now have nonstop service from Windsor Locks to Nashville beginning today.

The flights will be with Southwest Airlines.

The new daily, nonstop service departs from Bradley International Airport at 6:10 PM (EST) and arrives at Nashville International Airport at 7:50 PM (CST).

The inbound flight leaves Nashville International Airport at 7:30 PM (CST) and arrives at Bradley International Airport at 10:40 PM (EST). The service utilizes a Boeing 737.

“We are excited to launch Southwest Airlines’ nonstop service to Nashville from Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “Nashville is a popular destination that also offers key connectivity to major destinations across Southwest’s west coast network. The launch of this service significantly enhances our nonstop offering for our travelers and with its introduction, we are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Southwest Airlines.”

Learn more at Southwest.com.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.